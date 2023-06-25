Title-winners hope they will now be able to sell 28-year-old to Tottenham for £8.6m this summer

Barcelona still hope to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur worth around £8.6 million as they look to offload Clement Lenglet this summer.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that Tottenham have offered £4.3 million for the Frenchman following his year on loan.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

There remains a question mark over the future of Clement Lenglet after he spent the season in North London. Tottenham announced his departure on their retained list. But it seems that there is still a chance for the 28-year-old to return.

Barcelona hope to reach agreement with Tottenham over Lenglet

In fact, Sport reports that the Barcelona hierarchy believe that Spurs announcing his departure was a strategy to drive down the price to sign him permanently.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Barca had previously asked for £12.9 million. Tottenham meanwhile, are looking to pay considerably less for the centre-back.

It remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached. But Sport adds that the Catalan giants still hope that the two clubs will settle on a £8.6 million (€10 million) fee.

Tottenham may feel that they are in a strong position. Clearly, Barcelona would like to sell Lenglet this summer. And Ange Postecoglou’s men will have other targets in mind.

So it is not the end of the world if they miss out on Lenglet. And they may feel that their patience will be rewarded later in the window.

It does appear to be a move that all sides want to happen. And there is not a huge gap over their respective valuations. So it would make sense if an agreement is reached at some point.

But perhaps it will be a move Tottenham will be content to keep on the back burner while they pursue their top targets in this window.