Report: 26-year-old was added to Arsenal leadership group within just a few weeks of signing this season











Gabriel Jesus is one of only three players in the leadership group at Arsenal, with the Brazilian being promoted to the role within just a few weeks of joining the club.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Gabriel Jesus works alongside Granit Xhaka and club captain Martin Odegaard in the group.

Once the disappointment subsides, Arsenal fans will be able to look back on this campaign with a lot of pride. Mikel Arteta’s men pushed Manchester City all the way and really brought the best out of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Gabriel Jesus added to Arsenal leadership group

Of course, for many, a key moment came when Arsenal completed a move for Jesus. The striker arrived after a successful, yet slightly frustrating, spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Previously, goals had been a problem for Arsenal’s strikers. But Jesus appeared to be an inspired signing. The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in 25 league games. And he has contributed six assists.

But his game has been about so much more than just the goals he has scored and created. It was apparent from the opening moments of that amazing first-half performance at Crystal Palace that Jesus was exactly what the club needed.

And it seems that he is just as influential off the pitch. The Telegraph reports that Jesus became part of the three-man leadership group within a few weeks of his arrival.

It is claimed that personality-wise, he is somewhere in the middle of Odegaard and Xhaka. And of course, he has already achieved so much in his career.

The task for Arsenal now is to try and take that step that proved to be beyond them this term. It is certainly not going to be easy.

And what may not help is the fact that they look set to lose a leader. Reports have suggested that Xhaka is likely to leave for Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The leaders within the squad need to step up if Xhaka does go. And Jesus is clearly one of those with a big role to play.