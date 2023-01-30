West Ham transfer news: Terem Moffi absent from training, rival club have made bid











West Ham United target Terem Moffi has been absent from Lorient training again as the transfer deadline approaches.

The 23-year-old has been linked with leaving the club this month, with West Ham one of a number of sides interested.

RMC Sport now suggest that Lorient are working on both incomings and outgoings before the window shuts.

Moffi has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides this month.

A report last week suggested Lorient were ready to accept a £25m bid from West Ham for Moffi.

Southampton were also keen on Moffi, who is one of the top scorers in France this season.

Moffi is just one goal behind top scorer Kylian Mbappe, and level with Neymar.

French side Nice are big admirers of Moffi as well, and have just made their seventh bid for the player.

They’ll be hoping that persistence pays off, but in reality, they can’t compete with the money Premier League sides have.

West Ham target Moffi absent from training

The RMC Sport report states that, ‘Pending departure, Terem Moffi (23) was absent from Lorient training on Monday morning.

‘At the same time, the Hakes are working on several issues to strengthen the workforce.’

West Ham have already brought in a striker this month.

Danny Ings arrived for £15m from Aston Villa, and has already made his debut.

Unfortunately, he’s also already picked up an injury, which may force West Ham back into the market.

There’s also speculation around the future of Michail Antonio.

Everton have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old, who has fallen behind Gianluca Scamacca in the pecking order.

Scamacca is David Moyes’ first choice, but has struggled to get up to speed in the Premier League.

Injuries and inconsistent minutes have made it difficult for him to adjust.

With Moffi missing Lorient training, West Ham may be tempted to put one final bid in for him.

He looks very likely to move in the next day, and it could just end up being to the Premier League.

