Everton could try to meet £150k-a-week demands of Michail Antonio











Everton are so keen to sign Michail Antonio before the end of the January transfer window that they could offer the West Ham star a contract worth £150,000-a-week, according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (29/1; page 60).

West Ham are determined to hold onto Antonio. The Jamaica international has been more of a peripheral figure so far this season. But the Hammers want him to stay, particularly after Danny Ings sustained an injury on his debut.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, his admirers in the Premier League are determined to test their resolve to keep the 32-year-old.

Everton could offer Antonio big contract

According to The Sun on Sunday (29/1; page 60), Everton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest all want Antonio. And they plan to keep trying to secure his signature right up until the deadline.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

In fact, the report suggests that they could all meet the striker’s demands. He apparently wants a three-year deal worth £150,000-a-week.

Obviously, Antonio’s desire to leave counts for little if West Ham have no intention of letting him go. The report suggests that he may only leave if David Moyes’ men add another forward before the deadline. And that is currently looking unlikely.

It would be a big surprise if Everton, or his other admirers, were really ready to offer Antonio such lucrative terms.

He has been ‘outstanding‘ in the Premier League for a number of years. But he is not necessarily at the same level he was at a few years ago.

Everton, of course, are a side wary of making mistakes in the market after such a tough time. And handing a six-figure wage to someone who will be 33 by the end of the season seems to make little sense.