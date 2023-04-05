Report: £22m Andre Gomes who has never played for Sean Dyche could now be sold this summer











Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could be set for a summer departure from Goodison Park, with a number of European clubs interested in the Portuguese international.

The 29-year-old has spent the season on loan at French side Lille, who are keen to make the move permanent according to Jeunes Footeux, who report that the midfielder could attract attention across Europe.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Gomes’ loan deal does not include an option to buy at the end of the campaign, though the former Barcelona man has become an ‘indisputable starter’ at LOSC, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Benjamin Andre.

However, with strong interest in Gomes’ signature from both Spain and his native Portugal, Paulo Fonseca’s side may face a bidding war, which could be great news for Everton.

Indeed, signed from Barcelona for £22m in 2019 after a successful loan spell at Goodison Park, Gomes’ time on Merseyside proved to be disappointing following a promising start.

Gomes is beloved at Everton, but his sale could help rebuilding job

Looking to restart his stalled career after a troubling period in Catalonia, Gomes initially looked a class act, his composed and classy style earning him many admirers at the Toffees.

However, a harrowing ankle break just a matter of months after his permanent move to Everton meant that the Portugal star was unavailable for almost four months, and struggled to rediscover his form once fit.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Contracted at Everton until the summer of 2024, the Blues will be able to recover some of their investment in Gomes at the end of the season, and will be hoping he continues his fine form in France.

Everton must support Sean Dyche in this summer’s transfer window, so the Blues will be looking to recoup as much as possible as the club look to rebuild once more.