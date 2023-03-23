Everton youngster Ellis Simms was wanted by 40 different club in 2021











Everton’s 22-year-old forward Ellis Simms has been on the periphery of first-team action since he was recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland in January, but after a conversation with Sean Dyche, the Oldham-born star could have a big part to play this season.

Indeed, with six outings since re-joining the Toffees in January, five of those from the bench, Ellis Simms has had to work on aspects of his game to make the step up to Premier League standard.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

As per The Athletic, the young forward knocked on Sean Dyche’s door in the days leading up to the Chelsea game, seeking advice from his manager, and it didn’t take long for the striker who was once wanted by 40 clubs to take on board his gaffer’s instructions.

The late equaliser at Stamford Bride was a defining goal in Everton’s resurrection under Sean Dyche, but it could also prove to be a watershed moment for the young forward.

Simms could provide Dyche with attacking alternative

At 22-years-old, Simms has earned his stripes at both academy level, and in the loan market with successful spells at Blackpool, Hearts and most recently Sunderland, from where he was recalled in January as Everton looked to reinforce a muted attack.

His goals at every level of his career so far speak for themselves, with 46 strikes in all competitions for Everton U18’s during the 2018/19 season, with 10 goals in 19 outings while on loan at Blackpool during the 2020/21 campaign.

The young striker has it all, strength and pace, combined with an aerial presence and an acute eye for goal. After many years of talk amongst Evertonians regarding Simms’ potential, it was beginning to feel like he would never get a chance in a blue shirt, but the young forward has just gripped his opportunity with both hands.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It was an outstanding cameo against Chelsea, and with Everton still very much in a scrap for Premier League survival, it will be a massive few months for both the future of the club, and the young centre-forward.

Cometh the hour, cometh Ellis Simms.