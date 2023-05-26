Report: £100k-a-week Arsenal star wants to fight for his place at the club











The latest reports suggest that Arsenal defender Cedric Soares wants to fight for his place at the club following his loan spell at Fulham.

It was reported by the Standard that the right-back now wants to stay at the Gunners and fight for his place when he returns.

Arsenal loaned Cedric out to fellow Premier League side Fulham in January 2023.

The 31-year-old was struggling for game time at the Gunners and it looked like a good move for the club.

Since the move, it has not gone well for Cedric. He has only played eight times and featured for 286 minutes in total.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Cedric wants to stay at Arsenal

It’s probably quite a shock for some Arsenal fans to see the £100k-a-week star wanting to fight for his place. Ben White has made the right-back spot his own.

This, combined with the fact that Mikel Arteta allowed him to go on loan in January, would show that the Gunners do not feel like he has the quality to succeed at the club.

It has also been reported that Cedric is one of the players that Arsenal want to sell this summer. They’re looking to sell some players and bring in some top quality to try and challenge for the Premier League again.

Cedric, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, seems somewhat at a loss as he will no doubt sit on the bench for a lot of the campaign should he stay.

We’ll see what happens. His contract runs until next summer so he may very well stay. However, the likelihood is he won’t get much game time.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)