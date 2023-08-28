Fulham are really short on numbers at the moment.

The west London club have lost no fewer than six players from their squad last season, and after only making three additions so far this summer, they’re light on the ground.

There are set to be more incomings at Craven Cottage over the next few days, but it sounds as though there may also be another departure.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports, Tosin Adarabioyo is no longer training with the first-team squad at Craven Cottage as he prepares to leave the club.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham have been strongly linked with Tosin all summer long, with a potential swap deal with Eric Dier mooted, but according to Sky, the £13m defender may now be set to move to Monaco.

Spurs had been keen on Tosin for a while, and, in all honesty, that’s a move that would have made sense.

A front-footed defender who is brilliant on the ball, Tosin would have been brilliant for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but it looks as though a switch to Ligue 1 could instead be on the cards.

This could be a fantastic move for Tosin too.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Monaco are perennial top four challengers over in Ligue 1, and as we’ve seen from the likes of William Saliba and Jean-Clair Todibo, the French league is a great place for these young ball-playing defenders to develop.

As for Fulham, their shopping list may now have to grow even longer as they will now need further cover at centre-back after Tosin’s, seemingly impending, departure from the club.

Where Fulham go next remains to be seen, while it will also be interesting to see whether or not Tottenham dip back into the market after seemingly missing out on one of their top targets to Monaco.