‘Really interesting’: Tottenham’s stats team love the idea of signing £13m PL player – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur are still on the lookout for more signings this summer, and defensive additions may still be a priority.

Spurs have, of course, already signed Micky Van de Ven from Wolfsburg, but after such a poor defensive showing last season, it really is the more the merrier at the back for Spurs right now.

One player who has been linked all summer long is Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, and according to Mike McGrath, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the towering defender is someone Tottenham’s stats team really like the idea of bringing in.

The stats check out

McGrath shared what he knows about the centre-back.

“Adarabioyo at Fulham is a really interesting one actually. He’s not necessarily one that you’d say is an absolute top five centre-back, but I do know that the analysts love him and he does have really good data,” McGrath said.

Good player

The numbers make Tosin look like he’d be a good signing for Tottenham, and, in all honesty, he passes the eye test too.

He’s a bit gangly so his defending style can look clumsy at times, but he’s incredibly composed on the ball, he’s very quick, and it goes without saying with his 6 ft 5 frame that he’s physically dominant too.

Tottenham do need more cover at centre-back, and with Tosin reportedly valued at around £13m this summer, they could do a lot worse than going and raiding Fulham once again after pinching Manor Solomon from under their noses earlier this summer.

This could be an inspired move by Spurs.