'Repetitively': £20m Newcastle man says he's been doing so much shooting practice in training before cup final











Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has now said he’s been working on his shooting so much during training.

Wilson was speaking to Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast ahead of Sunday’s massive EFL Cup final.

It’s the biggest game in the club’s recent history, and tens of thousands of Geordies will be making the pilgrimage to Wembley this weekend.

Newcastle have had an incredible season, but the final has come at a time when they’re experiencing their first real blip.

They’ve only one once in their last six league games, and were overtaken by Tottenham in the race to finish in the top four.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe also has to deal with losing first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope to suspension.

He now looks set to hand Loris Karius a first Newcastle start.

Callum Wilson has now spoken about his frustration about not finding the net against Liverpool on Saturday.

The £20m forward came off the bench in the second-half, but couldn’t drag his side back into the tie.

Now, Wilson has shared he’s been working on his finishing in training in preparation for Newcastle’s big game.

Wilson working on finishing in Newcastle training

Speaking to Antonio about Saturday’s defeat, Wilson said: “He [Alisson] made a few good saves in that first half, he tipped one on to the bar, he saved from [Miguel] Almiron.

“For me personally my opportunity that he saved, I would look at myself rather than saying it was a great save from him, albeit he has dived, he’s spread and he’s caught it with his leg and he’s on me quickly, I still have to finish that.

“For me that finish has been worked on this week repetitively, as you can imagine, as I was frustrated.

“It was late and difficult when you come on as a sub, but that save there I think it was more about a poor finish from myself than actually a good save.”

The 30-year-old has seven league goals this campaign, but has only found the back of the net once since returning from the World Cup.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He missed their trip to Bournemouth, and was only fit enough to play half an hour at the weekend.

Newcastle fans will be pleased that Wilson is fit enough to work hard on his finishing in training in preparation for Sunday.

Kieran Trippier recently said that Wilson ‘doesn’t shut up’ in training, and will be encouraging his teammates this week.

Wilson hasn’t scored in the EFL Cup this season, despite making four appearances in the competition.

Sunday would be the perfect time to break that duck and help Newcastle lift a historic trophy.

Show all