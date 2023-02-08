Kieran Trippier says one Newcastle player just ‘doesn’t shut up’ in training











Kieran Trippier has told Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson just ‘doesn’t shut up’ in training.

Newcastle are flying high under Eddie Howe and despite drawing a few too many games of late, they remain firmly in the running for a place in the top-four.

There’s a togetherness about this Newcastle squad under Howe and they have plenty to play for this season, with a League Cup final against Manchester United around the corner.

Trippier has been speaking about Newcastle’s upturn of form over the past few months and he was asked who gives him a hard time in training.

The 32-year-old named Wilson as the culprit and admitted that it’s hard to keep him quiet at Darsley Park.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Trippier says Wilson just ‘doesn’t shut up’ in training

Wilson joined the Magpies for a fee worth £20 million back in 2020 and he’s gone on to become a crucial player under Howe.

The English striker is a popular figure in the Newcastle dressing room, but he’s clearly been giving Trippier a hard time recently.

“I think Callum Wilson gives me a hard time every day. He’s just non-stop,” he said.

“He’s a bubbly guy, he doesn’t shut up, honestly. Every day! Great character.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wilson has proven himself to be a reliable goal scorer for Newcastle since joining from Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old faces added competition for his place in the side after the club brought in Alexander Isak over the summer.

But it’s clear that he will play a key role in the project at Newcastle over the coming seasons.

Wilson certainly seems like a bubbly character, especially off the back of his appearances on the weekly Footballer’s Football Podcast alongside West Ham United striker Michail Antonio.

Show all