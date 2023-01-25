Release clause for Spurs target Pedro Porro may no longer be in place











A report from The Telegraph has provided an interesting update on Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Pedro Porro, with some sources now suggesting that his £39.6 million release clause may no longer be in place.

Spurs have their first signing of the window. However, it was not Porro who has made the switch. Instead, Arnaut Danjuma has joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Porro has seemingly been the number one target for much of the window. And of course, much of the talk surrounding the Spaniard has focused on his €45 million release clause at Sporting.

Release clause for Pedro Porro may no longer be in place

Spurs have been reluctant to meet that price for the 23-year-old. But perhaps they may no longer need to.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has suggested that some sources in Portugal believe that Porro’s release clause may have expired. And thus, the two clubs may have to agree on a fee for the right-back.

Some may read that news and fear that that does not help Tottenham. If Sporting want to, they could potentially suggest that they want even more than £40 million for Porro.

However, this may be where Manchester City do Antonio Conte’s men a bit of favour – if Porro’s release clause is no longer in place.

City sold Porro to Sporting in the summer. And as part of the deal, Pep Guardiola’s men have the option to buy him back for £17.6 million.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast this week that Sporting are worried about the possibility of City triggering that option at some stage. And thus, they would prefer to compromise and sell him elsewhere.

If Tottenham do not have to worry about the release clause figure lurking in the background, they should surely be a lot more confident about finding an agreement, at long last.