Reiss Nelson issues verdict on Spurs managerial target Arne Slot











Reiss Nelson may be disappointed if Tottenham Hotspur end up appointing Arne Slot as their next boss, with the Arsenal boss suggesting that the Dutchman is a great manager.

The winger was talking on Colney Carpool on Arsenal’s YouTube channel. He was reflecting on the loan spells he has had earlier in his career. Of course, one of those involved going to Feyenoord.

Reiss Nelson spent last season on loan with the Eredivisie side. And during that time, he went on to score four goals and contribute seven assists as the club went on to reach the Europa Conference League final.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Feyenoord have gone from strength to strength this season. They now lead the league table, eight points clear of Ajax with six games remaining.

Reiss Nelson praises Arne Slot

It certainly appears that Arne Slot is well on his way to getting his hands on the league title just a few years into his managerial career. With that in mind, it is no wonder that he is being linked with a Premier League move.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In fact, one of the clubs who want the 44-year-old is Spurs. In fact, reports have claimed that Tottenham have already made some contact to see if Slot would be interested in becoming manager.

Tottenham fans would probably prefer to not take encouragement from what an Arsenal player has to say. But Nelson is clearly a big fan of the manager, as he reflected on his spell in the Netherlands.

“Holland was great for me. I felt like Arne Slot is a great manager. He really got me into my rhythm. He gave me a lot of opportunities to play and I excelled,” he told Colney Carpool.

“It was really cool, like I said we got to the final. It was just the little things with the personal life, not my family around, the Corona situation. So it was a bit tough. But football-wise, it was perfect.”

It does appear that the spell in the Netherlands got Nelson’s development somewhat back on track. He was tipped for stardom in the early stages of his Arsenal career. But he had not quite kicked on.

However, he did really well with Feyenoord. And he clearly credits Slot for having an impact on his career.

The Tottenham hierarchy will obviously consider a lot more than what Nelson has to say about him before they make a concrete move.

But it does appear increasingly likely that Slot will get the chance to come to the Premier League one way or another in the near future.