Reiss Nelson has admitted that this season is the first time he has actually felt like a part of the Arsenal DNA, despite working with the first-team since the age of 15.

The 23-year-old was speaking to Colney Carpool on the Gunners’ YouTube channel, reflecting on the fact that, despite his age, he has been in and around the Arsenal first-team for several years already.

Reiss Nelson appeared to be destined for great things when he emerged into the senior squad. He made his first-team debut at 17. And it has often been apparent just how much talent the youngster has.

It has been a turbulent time for Nelson since. He has been out on loan on a couple of occasions. And he has struggled for minutes in the Arsenal side.

Reiss Nelson now feels like part of the Arsenal DNA

But something is different about the Gunners this season. And, while Nelson has not played a lot, he clearly feels that much has changed for him personally, too.

Nelson was talking about his time working at London Colney after the call-up from Hale End. And he outlined how this year is like nothing he has experienced before.

“I moved up when I was about 15, I moved up here a year earlier than everyone else. So of course, at the start it was a bit hard for me to get my bearings that literally, I’m actually going to the Arsenal first-team. I’m gassed,” he told Colney Carpool.

“Last season I was on loan. I’ve come back and this is one of the first times where I really feel a part of this Arsenal DNA properly. I can feel it.”

Nelson’s comments feel particularly significant because there is speculation over his future at the Emirates. His contract with Mikel Arteta’s side expires in the summer.

Reports have suggested that Nelson is tempted by the prospect of joining Brighton. And you can understand given his lack of minutes and the trajectory the Seagulls appear to be on.

But Nelson’s latest comments seem significant. Clearly, he would love nothing more than to be a success with the Gunners.

The challenge for Arsenal is to provide the kind of assurances the winger is looking for as he considers his future.