'Regret': 43-year-old who always wanted to join Spurs may be Kompany's assistant if he gets job - opinion











Craig Bellamy could finally get the chance to go to Tottenham Hotspur after snubbing a move to Spurs three times during his playing career.

Bellamy has gone on the record in the past to discuss just how close he came to joining Tottenham during his illustrious playing career, and now, he could finally wind up in north London.

Indeed, with Vincent Kompany being linked to the Spurs job strongly in recent days, Bellamy could join him at Tottenham.

Bellamy and Kompany have formed quite the double-act in recent years at both Anderlecht and Burnley and if a move to Tottenham is Kompany’s next step, the Welshman could well join him at the Lilywhites.

Indeed, Bellamy has previously spoken about how he always regretted never going to Tottenham.

“It’s always been close, really close to the point I got called out of my Liverpool medical to say the papers were ready for me to sign for Spurs. But I thought ‘well, I’m here now’. Football’s crazy like that but I like White Hart Lane and Spurs’ style of football. Of all the clubs I didn’t go to that I could regret, that’d be the one,” Bellamy once said.

Of course, plenty has changed since Bellamy made these comments, White Hart Lane has been demolished and the style of play has changed substantially.

However, the fanbase and philosophy remains the same, and if he and Kompany can go to Tottenham he can finally put to bed that one regret he had during his career around never going to Tottenham.

Bellamy would certainly be a fan favourite at Spurs. Not only is he proving to be a very decent coach tactically, his fiery personality and passion for the game would certainly resonate with this fanbase.

This could be a great move for both Bellamy and Spurs.

