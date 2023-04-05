36-year-old manager has a very important ally within Spurs, he’ll be recommended - journalist











Vincent Kompany may have a very useful ally if he does indeed decide he wants to be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgian has, of course, been strongly linked with a move to Spurs over the past few weeks, and there will be at least one man behind the scenes at Tottenham singing his praises.

Indeed, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Simon Davies, Spurs’ Head of Coaching Methodology, is a big fan of Kompany having worked with him at both Anderlecht and Manchester City.

Kompany has a Spurs ally

Gold spoke about Kompany and his chances of getting this job.

“I know that Spurs have explored the possibility of Vincent Kompany as well. He’s very much at the younger age scale, he’s 36. Despite his inexperience he has Burnley playing very well and he’s a winner. Simon Davies has come into Spurs as the Head of Coaching Methodology and he’s made a really good impression from what I understand from people around Spurs,” Gold said.

“He was with Kompany at Anderlecht and at Man City with the youth. The key is that he will be telling people how good Kompany is, so by all means he could be a thought for the job.”

Useful

Davies’ presence at Tottenham will be very useful for Kompany if he does want this job.

Davies isn’t just any old staff member at Spurs, he’s the Head of Coaching Methodology, so his recommendation on who should be the next manager will certainly be taken seriously.

It’s not hard to see why Davies would be such a fan of Kompany. After all, the 36-year-old has done a wonderful job at Burnley since taking over in the summer and he’s probably ready for that next step in his career now.

