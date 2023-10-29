Newcastle United will be disappointed not to have taken all three points against Wolves yesterday, but Miguel Almiron came away from the match with some credit.

Covering the match for BBC Sport, Paul Robinson highlighted one aspect of the Paraguayan’s game in particular that he enjoyed.

Eddie Howe would have been hoping for a response from Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

However, the injuries are piling up at St. James’ Park which is starting to put a strain on his already quite small squad, although they’ve now been able to welcome back Joe Willock to the side which is a big boost.

Howe was able to name a full bench last night but had to include two goalkeepers to fill his quota.

It was Callum Wilson who earned the visitors a point yesterday with a well-taken brace as he added to his perfect penalty record.

His improvised overhead kick for the first goal was also a highlight but if Howe’s side are going to keep the pressure on the top four in the Premier League, they need to be winning games like last night.

Miguel Almiron was starting for Newcastle in the league once again against Wolves after Jacob Murphy picked up a serious shoulder injury in midweek.

The £20m man was rested last weekend in preparation for their Champions League tie but Howe doesn’t have that sort of luxury now.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

With Harvey Barnes also ruled out on the other flank, Newcastle are beginning to run out of options.

Thankfully, the two players who are still fit enough to start are arguably two of Newcastle’s most in-form stars right now.

Newcastle star Almiron’s strength impresses against Wolves

Speaking about the 29-year-old, Robinson said: “The Wolves fans don’t like it but [Miguel] Almiron has done so well there.

“He’s only slight in body but he’s really strong on the ball.

“He gets the ball off [Boubacar] Traore, puts his body in between him and the ball and runs it out of danger for Newcastle. Traore gets frustrated because he can’t get past him.

“Showed a lot of strength there.”

Wolves had trouble dealing with Almiron and his partner-in-crime Kieran Trippier down Newcastle’s right wing last night.

The pair work so well together with Almiron’s incredible work rate allowing the England international to bomb forward whenever he likes.

It will be interesting to see what team Howe selects for their Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United in midweek.

He may feel he needs to rest his key players, but with Alexander Isak injured, managing Callum Wilson’s minutes is going to prove tricky.