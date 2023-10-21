‘Special bond’: Kieran Trippier says he absolutely loves playing with £20m Newcastle player

Newcastle have had some famous double acts over the years.

Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand were one of the best strike partnerships in the Premier League in the 90s, while Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse were one of the best double acts in the 2011/12 season.

Nowadays, Newcastle don’t really play with a strike partnership, but they do have a dynamic duo down the right flank.

Indeed, speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Kieran Trippier has named Miguel Almiron as one of his favourite teammates ever, stating that he feels he has a special bond with the Paraguayan on the pitch.

Almiron and Trippier have a special bond

Trippier spoke about his £20m teammate.

“I really enjoy playing with Miggy, I think we have a great understanding on the pitch and we have a great friendship off it. We just seem to have that real connection down the right side. I enjoy playing with all of them, but I have a special bond with Miggy,” Trippier said.

Trippier and Almiron brilliant

A few years ago, nobody would have believed you if you’d said that Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron would form one of the best right flanks in the Premier League, but, here we are.

Indeed, these two are absolutely brilliant down that right side for Newcastle, Almiron has turned into a real goalscoring phenomenon, while Trippier has always been one of the great creative forces in the league from right-back.

Newcastle may not have the most individual talent of any team in the Premier League, but the bond and chemistry that they have and that makes them such a fantastic team.

Trippier and Almiron are brilliant when they connect down the right flank, and Newcastle are very lucky to have two players who understand each other’s game so well.