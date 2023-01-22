Erik ten Hag has been seriously impressed with Mikel Arteta this season











Arsenal face Manchester United this afternoon, and the game is likely to have huge implications for both clubs.

The Gunners will already know if Manchester City have closed the gap at the top to two points before kick-off.

Erik ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports, will also have a better idea of where his side sit in the top four.

The two teams are arguably the most in-form sides in the league right now.

Mikel Arteta has led his side to the top of the table in impressive fashion, opening up a big gap over the rest of the league.

After a shaky start, Ten Hag has guided his Manchester United team back into contention for the title after years of failing to compete.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Speaking before the game, the Dutch coach was very complimentary about this afternoon’s opponents.

In particular, Ten Hag praised the impact Arteta had had this season at The Emirates.

So much so, he said he was the best manager in the Premier League right now.

Ten Hag praised Arsenal manager Arteta

Manchester United’s manager was asked about his counterpart ahead of the match, and he said: “I think in the Premier League, there are many incredible managers in this moment.

“He is definitely one of them, but what he is doing in this moment, he is the best of them.

“It’s a really big performance, it’s really huge what he’s doing in this moment.

🗣 "He is the best in this moment."



Erik ten Hag praises the work done by Mikel Arteta and the development of Arsenal pic.twitter.com/fCb6m8bkqs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 22, 2023

“He is managing his team so they are so consistent, the most consistent team in the Premier League at this moment, playing incredibly good football.

“So, it’s fantastic. But still, we want to beat them and we are looking forward to [playing] them.

“We did already one time, and now we want to go for the second time, and we know how to do it.”

Ten Hag will have a very good idea of how Arsenal are likely to set up this afternoon.

Arteta has developed a style of football at The Emirates that has been nearly impossible to deal with.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The only team in the league able to overcome them this season was Man United at Old Trafford.

United can’t call on Casemiro due to his suspension, but Arsenal fans could see their first glimpse of Leandro Trossard at The Emirates.

Ten Hag has praised Arteta for his work this season, but will be hoping to get one over on him today.

He could become the only manager to do the double over him this season.

