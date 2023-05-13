‘Really good’: Solly March says reported Arsenal target is ‘a joke’











Solly March has hailed Kaoru Mitoma as one of the best dribblers he’s ever seen amid a number of links to Arsenal.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, March was tasked with creating a dream five-a-side team based on Brighton players past and present.

As you may have guessed, there was room for Mitoma in the attack.

The Japanese star has been lighting up the Premier League this season with his incredible dribbling ability and incredible speed, and March has had nothing but good things to say about the winger.

Indeed, according to March, the reported Arsenal target is so good that he’s almost a joke on the pitch.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Mitoma is a joke

March spoke highly of his teammate.

“What about Mitoma as well? I love Mitoma,” March was asked.

“Yeah, he’s a joke, he’s really good,” March said.

“One vs one you don’t know where he’s going, he will chop you and he will turn you, we haven’t got many of those players in, so Kaoru is going in.”

Imagine

March picked Mitoma in his dream five-a-side team, and there may not be a player in the Premier League we’d rather have in a five-a-side game.

Indeed, these small sided games are all about the ability to work in tight spaces and small trick and flicks, and Mitoma has become the master of that style in recent times.

The future is incredibly bright for the attacker, and we can’t help but feel that he’s destined for bigger and better things in the coming years.

Arsenal are keen, and the idea of watching Mitoma in a Mikel Arteta team is certainly mouth-watering.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

