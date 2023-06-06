'Really good player': Arsenal told to sign £40m PL midfielder who's even more dynamic than Martin Odegaard











Kevin Campbell has insisted that James Maddison would be a good signing for Arsenal, claiming that the Leicester City talisman is actually more dynamic than Martin Odegaard.

Campbell was speaking to Egal Talks Football ahead of what is threatening to be a pivotal transfer window for Mikel Arteta’s men following their amazing title push this past year.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The supporters will be desperate for some exciting deals in the market. And one of the players linked with Arsenal has been James Maddison.

Campbell backs Maddison to be a good signing for Arsenal

Maddison is reportedly available for £40 million following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League. That could be a potential bargain after he scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists this past year.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, it is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with Maddison. Sky Sports reported in 2021 that they may target the England international as they weighed up signing Martin Odegaard permanently.

Ultimately, they went with Odegaard. And with that, some may assume that they may not make a big play for Maddison as the Norwegian goes from strength to strength.

But when asked about Maddison, Campbell suggested that there is definitely a place for the 26-year-old at Arsenal.

“I like Maddison, I think he’s a really good player. Could he fit our squad? Of course, he could fit our squad,” he told Egal Talks Football.

“We have Odegaard, but he’s a different type player in a sense to Odegaard. They have some traits that are similar, where they can pick a pass. But I think James Maddison is a little bit more dynamic, he’s a little bit more willing to get into the box than Odegaard.”

There is definitely an opportunity for a club to secure a bargain this summer. He has scored 30 goals over the last three Premier League campaigns.

So to sign him for £40 million seems to be a no-brainer – particularly when Arsenal have a Champions League campaign to prepare for this coming season.

Maddison is surely going to be playing in the Premier League next year. And if Arsenal do not act, there is a very good chance that he will join a side looking to rival them.