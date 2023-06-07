‘Really good option’: Pundit urges Spurs to sign £40m player now, he really wants to join











Tottenham Hotspur need a new goalkeeper this summer and Mark Schwarzer has urged the north London club to go after David Raya.

Schwarzer, of course, knows a thing or two about goalkeeping, and he also knows a thing or two about Ange Postecoglou as a fellow Australian.

Schwarzer was speaking about who should replace Hugo Lloris at Spurs on the GegenPod, and he says that Raya could be the Frenchman’s natural successor, claiming that he’s a really good goalkeeper who is also fantastic with the ball at his feet.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Go for Raya

Schwarzer spoke about the goalkeeping position at Spurs.

“It’s huge, it’s monumental. Wherever Ange has been it’s been a critical point. He did it at Celtic, with the national team there was a big change when I retired and Matty Ryan came in.

“For Ange to implement his system at Spurs he needs a good playing goalkeeper, someone like David Raya has shown at Brentford that he can play in the Premier League and he’s a good goalkeeper. He looks very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He’s a good option, a really good option.”

Make it happen

This is a move that Spurs should be all over.

According to Martin Lipton, Raya really wants to join Tottenham, and now, they have a manager who needs a goalie who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Raya ticks a number of boxes for Spurs, and while his £40m pricetag may be on the high side, Spurs ought to know better than any other team the value of having a good goalkeeper between the sticks.

Don’t be shocked if Raya ends up playing for Tottenham next season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

