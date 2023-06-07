‘Really good option’: Pundit urges Spurs to sign £40m player now, he really wants to join
Tottenham Hotspur need a new goalkeeper this summer and Mark Schwarzer has urged the north London club to go after David Raya.
Schwarzer, of course, knows a thing or two about goalkeeping, and he also knows a thing or two about Ange Postecoglou as a fellow Australian.
Schwarzer was speaking about who should replace Hugo Lloris at Spurs on the GegenPod, and he says that Raya could be the Frenchman’s natural successor, claiming that he’s a really good goalkeeper who is also fantastic with the ball at his feet.
Go for Raya
Schwarzer spoke about the goalkeeping position at Spurs.
“It’s huge, it’s monumental. Wherever Ange has been it’s been a critical point. He did it at Celtic, with the national team there was a big change when I retired and Matty Ryan came in.
“For Ange to implement his system at Spurs he needs a good playing goalkeeper, someone like David Raya has shown at Brentford that he can play in the Premier League and he’s a good goalkeeper. He looks very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He’s a good option, a really good option.”
Make it happen
This is a move that Spurs should be all over.
According to Martin Lipton, Raya really wants to join Tottenham, and now, they have a manager who needs a goalie who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.
Raya ticks a number of boxes for Spurs, and while his £40m pricetag may be on the high side, Spurs ought to know better than any other team the value of having a good goalkeeper between the sticks.
Don’t be shocked if Raya ends up playing for Tottenham next season.
