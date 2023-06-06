‘Wants to go to Tottenham’: Journalist would be stunned if £40m player doesn’t sign for Spurs











Martin Lipton has said he would be stunned if David Raya doesn’t sign for Tottenham this summer.

The Brentford goalkeeper has ben named as a target for Spurs for quite some time now, and according to Lipton, the goalkeeper could be north London bound.

Indeed, speaking on Off The Ball, Lipton stated that he’s of the belief that Raya wants to join Spurs, claiming that Tottenham are indeed the frontrunners for his signature.

Raya set for Spurs

The journalist gave his verdict on the £40m man.

“There have been ongoing conversations. Raya wants to go to Tottenham, Brentford have already got his successor from Freiburg, it’s haggle time, I think it’s likely a deal will be done. Lloris will clearly go, and Lloris’ performances have been at the highest standard for the bulk of his time at Tottenham. Raya looks like the real deal, and Spurs seem to be, from what I hear, the frontrunners. I would be surprised if he isn’t at Tottenham next season,” Lipton said.

Need a goalkeeper

Whether it’s Raya or someone else, Tottenham definitely need a new goalkeeper this summer.

Hugo Lloris has started to make mistakes on a consistent basis, and he’s been costing his team points far too often.

The World Cup winner has made high profile errors in big games, and ultimately, those errors have cost Spurs the chance to play European football next season.

It does sound as though Raya could be the man to come in, and that could be a very good signing for Spurs, especially as Ange Postecoglou will want a goalkeeper who is a bit better with the ball at his feet.

