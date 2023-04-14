'Really good': Frank Lampard hails 43-year-old who could reportedly be Tottenham's next manager











Frank Lampard has showered Roberto De Zerbi with praise ahead of Chelsea’s meeting with Brighton.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the interim Chelsea boss was asked to give his verdict on his Brighton counterpart ahead of the weekend and he had nothing but good things to say about him.

Indeed, Lampard was full of praise for De Zerbi, describing him as a ‘really good’ coach.

This comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Lampard hails De Zerbi

The former Everton boss spoke highly of the Italian.

“Really good. Certain style and identity. Worked with Graham there before, then he’s taken it on with his touches and stability. Really good team offensively and defensively. Very, very tough match. We’ll have to physically compete,” Lampard said.

Headed to the top

As Lampard says, Roberto De Zerbi is a really good manager, and it looks as though he’s headed to the very top of the game one way or another.

He’s made massive strides at Brighton since being appointed last year, and now, he’s catching the eye of some huge clubs.

Numerous teams in Italy are said to be keen, while links with Spurs continue to crop up.

Of course, with Lampard praising the Italian one has to wonder whether he’d be a contender for Chelsea, but apparently he’s not under consideration by the Blues, which does make sense. After all, hiring two Brighton managers in a row is a risky strategy, especially after Graham Potter’s failed at Stamford Bridge.

The 43-year-old does appear to be a manager of the future, and Tottenham would be very lucky to get their hands on him this summer.

Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

