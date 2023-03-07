Ben Godfrey loving life under Sean Dyche after injury woes under Frank Lampard











Everton defender Ben Godfrey has revealed what is has been like working under new manager Sean Dyche so far, having made his first start under the new boss at the weekend.

The 25-year-old, who said it has been ‘really good‘ under Dyche so far, started his first game under the new manager at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, filling in at left-back for Vitalii Mykolenko who pulled out through illness, as the two struggling sides battled it out in a 2-2 draw.

Indeed, it was the latest milestone in Godfrey’s rehabilitation, having suffered a fractured fibula and damaged knee ligaments a matter of minutes into the opening day clash with Chelsea last August.

He didn’t make a return to action until the Boxing Day defeat to Wolves, and only made three more league appearances under Frank Lampard.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

With high hopes at Goodison Park for the £20m man, Godfrey admits that the Everton squad are enjoying life under their new boss.

Speaking with the official Everton website, the England international said, “It’s been really good so far under the manager and his staff.

It’s never easy when a new manager comes in and is trying to get his ideas across in the middle of the season.

“But I think we have reacted well and the lads are enjoying it. You can see that out there.”

Versatile Godfrey could be key for Everton survival

There has clearly been an upturn in both results and performances since Dyche’s January appointment, having taken seven points out of a possible 18, ending a winless run that stretched back to last October.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Such an impact cannot be underestimated as the fight for Premier League survival ramps up, with Everton currently occupying 18th place in the table, though only goal difference separates the Blues from 17th-placed Leeds United.

Godfrey’s positional versatility could prove to be an invaluable asset between now and the end of the season, with the fit-again defender capable of playing at centre-back and left-back.

A challenging set of fixtures now await the Blues, starting with Saturday’s visit of Brentford to Goodison Park.