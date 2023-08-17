Crystal Palace are very worried about the idea of Cheick Doucoure heading to Liverpool.

The Malian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent times, and while Palace have placed a £70m pricetag on the midfielder’s head, the Eagles are still concerned about this potential move.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Dean Jones has stated that Palace are absolutely desperate for Doucoure to not join Liverpool, claiming that they’re truly worried about the idea of losing Doucoure, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha in the same summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Palace are desperate

Jones shared what he knows about Doucoure.

“Palace are just desperate for this not to happen. They’ve tried to put this £70-80m valuation on him to make sure he’s going nowhere. Fulham did the same with Palhinha. Midfield players are going for massive amount of money and Palace were just like let’s put a massive ceiling on this. They can’t contemplate Doucoure going, Olise going and Eze has been linked with Tottenham,’ Jones said.

“They’re really really desperate to keep him, but if Liverpool front up the cash and we know that they’ve got it, he’ll end up going, that’s the truth to it.”

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – JULY 30: Manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool FC cheers towards the crowd during a lap around the stadium after the preseason friendly match between Liverpool and Leicester City at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images)

Summer from hell

This is shaping up to be one of the worst summer transfer windows we’ve ever seen in the Premier League for Palace.

At the end of last season, the London club looked like they had something special brewing with the likes of Eze, Doucoure and Olise forming an exciting young core.

However, as Jones says, all three players could soon be gone, and while Palace will have cash to splash if these deals go through, replacing these players will not be easy.

Palace could be in real trouble if Liverpool do come and pinch Doucoure while Eze and Olise potentially head to Spurs and Chelsea respectively.