‘Really’: £16m Liverpool target now genuinely thinks he’s going to be told to leave this summer – journalist











Ryan Gravenberch isn’t optimistic about what he’s going to hear regarding his Bayern Munich future amid a number of links to Liverpool.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Dean Jones has shared an update on Gravenberch amid rumours that he could be Anfield-bound.

Jones says that Gravenberch is one to keep an eye on when considering which midfielders Liverpool could sign this summer, stating that the £16m midfielder is not optimistic about the message he’s about to receive from Bayern Munich regarding his future at the Allianz Arena.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch thinks he’s going

Jones shared what he knows about Gravenberch.

“The two that are also interesting here are Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch. They’re seeking clarification over their futures at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. I mean Gravenberch really doesn’t seem too optimistic about what he’s going to hear about their plans for him,” Jones said.

Liverpool’s chance

If Gravenberch is going to be on the market this is a great chance for Liverpool to add to their midfield.

Yes, it’s not worked out for him over in Bavaria, but let’s not forget, just 18 months ago this young man was one of the hottest properties in Europe.

At the age of just 20, Gravenberch has time on his side, and under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, you have to back him to turn his career around and get back on track.

There’s a reason Bayern Munich bought this young man in the first place, and while he’s not been able to displace either Leon Goretzka or Joshua Kimmich in Germany, he may have an easier task when it comes to taking either Jordan Henderson or Thiago’s place in this Liverpool side.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all