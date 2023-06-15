Tottenham do want to sign £60m winger but there’s one big problem

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur do hold an interest in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, but they could face a stumbling block over the player’s wages.

Jacobs has been speaking to the Last Word On Spurs as Tottenham prepare for what looks set to be a busy summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou was named as Spurs’ new head coach last week as he put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The Aussie boss will be hoping to build a side in his image over the next couple of months and a massive overhaul of the current squad is expected.

Spurs have been linked with a surprise move for Jadon Sancho over the past week, with the Daily Star reporting they are lining up a £50 million bid for the Manchester United star.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And while Jacobs has claimed that Tottenham’s interest in the 23-year-old is genuine, he’s described it as a complicated deal to do for Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham want Sancho, but there’s a problem

Jacobs claims that United would consider selling Sancho for the right fee, which could be worth up to £60 million.

“This was a story that broke about five days ago and I think that it’s gathering a little bit of pace,” the journalist said. “I know that some people will say it’s all just agent talk but I think it’s more than that.

“I think that Tottenham are looking at the possibility of Sancho because they see a real opportunity due to the player’s age and profile.

“But there are complications – one is fee and two is wages. Manchester United, as I understand it, don’t have Sancho at the top of their list to sell.

“So, what will happen first is a conversation between Sancho and Erik ten Hag to understand the pathway for the player at Manchester United and the expectations for him heading into next season.

“And if Sancho moved to Tottenham, he may feel that he can get more game time and we wait and see whether that is a defining factor or not.”

He added: “So, wages might be a problem but fee-wise, for the right number, Manchester United would consider a sale and I think that number is going to be quite high.

“I don’t think Sancho is going to be available in the market for under £50 million, it might even push £60 million. So, it’s a big outlay.”

Jacobs also added that he doesn’t expect Tottenham to spend around £100 million on attacking players this summer and feels it’s unlikely that Spurs would snap up both James Maddison and Sancho.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Sancho has endured a difficult couple of seasons at Old Trafford after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

The English winger was widely viewed as one of the most exciting talents in Europe during his spell in Germany, but it just hasn’t worked out for him on his return to Manchester.

Of course, Spurs will seemingly have other priorities heading into the transfer window as they bid to shore up a leaky backline, as well as securing Hugo Lloris’ replacement.

It would be a surprise to see Tottenham spend big on another wide forward this summer given the fact they already boast brilliant attacking options.