Real Madrid star now absolutely delighted to join up with 25-year-old West Ham man on international duty

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. was absolutely delighted to link up with West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta on Brazil duty.

The squad was announced by interim coach Ramon Menezes at the beginning of the month.

After playing a key role for Brazil at the World Cup, Lucas Paqueta was once again including in the squad alongside Vinicius Jr.

Although qualification for the European Championships starts this week, Brazil only have a friendly against Morocco to prepare for.

After starting the tournament in Qatar so strongly, Brazil will be very disappointed to have only reached the quarter-finals.

They came unstuck against Croatia on penalties, and now haven’t reached a World Cup final since 2002.

Paqueta had a decent tournament, and even earned plaudits from Brazilian legend Rivaldo.

However, his form hasn’t been at the level he would have liked for much of his first season in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old will hope linking up with his international teammates will help rediscover the form that made him West Ham’s record signing.

Vinicius Jr. glad to be back on Brazil duty with Paqueta

Paqueta posted a picture of him in Brazil training with Vinicius Jr. on Instagram, using the caption: “Let’s go together”.

The Real Madrid star replied with a love heart emoji, and was glad to be back with the former Lyon midfielder.

West Ham’s struggles this season haven’t helped Paqueta settle into life at his new club.

He wouldn’t have expected to be in a relegation battle when he arrived at the London Stadium.

Paqueta joined a side who had narrowly missed out on a European final, but now they’re thinking about the Championship more than the Champions League.

The Brazilian has had to adapt to being a more combative midfielder than he would have expected.

Alongside Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, he may have hoped to have been the creative spark in the squad.

Unfortunately, West Ham’s forwards haven’t done the business in front of goal this season.

Paqueta needs to be at the top of his game to help the Hammers avoid an embarrassing relegation.

