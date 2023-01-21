Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti issues response to Eduardo Camavinga to Arsenal links











Arsenal have been linked with a shock move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on loan this month.

The Gunners have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton and reports have revealed that they are on the verge of completing the signing of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior soon.

Arsenal‘s next focus appears to be their midfield, and Camavinga has been rumoured to be a target.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti puts an end to Eduardo Camavinga to Arsenal rumours

The Evening Standard revealed yesterday that Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Eduardo Camavinga on loan from Real Madrid – just like they did with Martin Odegaard two years ago.

The Gunners have Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the middle of their park, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny acting as backups to Arteta’s first-choice midfield duo.

Arsenal could do with another man in that position to have a real go at winning the Premier League title this season. Camavinga’s name in the rumour mill has raised the excitement level among Gunners fans.

The 20-year-old is one of Real Madrid’s most exciting young talents. He has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world in a few years’ time, but he’s just not there yet.

The report claimed that Arsenal are keen to sign Camavinga, but it was unclear if Real Madrid would entertain any offers – loan or otherwise.

Ancelotti has now come out and put an end to all the speculation by confirming that he will not let Camavinga leave the club in this month’s transfer window.

The Real Madrid boss said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms: “We will not let Camavinga leave, he’s untouchable — like Modrić and Toni Kroos.””

Romano further added: “No chance for Premier League move.”

That’s a shame for the Gunners, who now have to look elsewhere to bolster their midfield. Camavinga, as things stand, will stay at Real Madrid.

