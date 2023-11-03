Liverpool have now been joined by Real Madrid in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio in January.

A new central defender is next on the agenda for both Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti. Inacio is a name on several top clubs’ radar, but Real Madrid may just be Liverpool’s biggest rivals in the race to sign the talented Sporting Lisbon star.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool have assembled a solid squad, but the Reds need to start thinking about bringing in a new central defender.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have both been amazing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the two defenders are 32 already, and it would be wise for the Merseyside giants to start looking at their eventual successors.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Goncalo Inacio in recent months, but the Reds now face competition from the biggest club in the world – Real Madrid.

AS claim this week that along with Liverpool and Manchester United, the Galacticos are also keen to sign the ‘dominant’ 22-year-old defender, having watched him for several months.

Real Madrid are desperate to strengthen their defence after Eder Militao’s injury, and they have decided that Inacio is the player they want to sign. It has also been claimed that the defender’s preference is a move to the Bernabeu to follow in the footsteps of Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese centre-back has a release clause of £52 million in his Sporting Lisbon contract.

Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Blow for Liverpool

Liverpool are a humongous club in Europe, and there really isn’t any other side they should be afraid of in a transfer battle.

However, as the Reds have seen with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni already, top players rarely ever turn down a move to Real Madrid.

That could be the case with young Inacio as well, whose preference is reportedly Real Madrid, not Liverpool. That is a blow for the Reds as he would’ve been a tremendous addition to Klopp’s side.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will still try their luck in January. An early bid, as unlikely as it is, could get the job done.