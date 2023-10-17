Liverpool scouts watched £39m player win 5-0 this week, they’ve tracked him for a year now

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in action for Portugal on Monday evening.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool have been tracking the defender for well over a year.

Jurgen Klopp was on the lookout for a new central defender over the summer as Liverpool targeted a move for Levi Colwill.

Of course, Colwill extended his stay at Chelsea and Liverpool eventually opted against signing a new centre-back. But another defender who has been on their radar for quite some time is Goncalo Inacio.

Indeed, Diario AS reported over the summer that Klopp wanted to snap up Inacio and play him alongside Virgil van Dijk.

And it seems that Liverpool are still keeping tabs on Inacio’s progress ahead of the January window.

Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool scout Inacio

90 Min reports that Liverpool sent their scouts to watch Inacio in action for Portugal last night.

The defender put in a solid display and provided an assist as Portugal thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0.

It’s noted that Liverpool have been tracking the 22-year-old’s progress for well over a year.

The Reds are currently searching for long-term successors for both Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Inacio has enjoyed a real breakthrough year at Sporting and made his fourth appearance for Portugal last night.

The young defender has caught the eye of some top clubs in Europe and it’s no real surprise given his form.

Liverpool are lacking a left-sided centre-back and are fully aware of the need to identify Van Dijk’s long-term successor.

Inacio would certainly fit the bill as a left-footed centre-back and could be available for around £39 million.