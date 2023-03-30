Real Madrid battling Barcelona for former Spurs player Juan Foyth
Two years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur permanently, Juan Foyth is now at the centre of a battle between both Barcelona and Real Madrid for his signature.
Spurs fans would be forgiven for wondering what may have happened had the club kept Juan Foyth. The 25-year-old initially Tottenham on loan in 2020.
Villarreal went on to make the move permanent for a fee of around £13 million. He is now approaching making a century of appearances for the Yellow Submarine in all competitions.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are now battling for Foyth
He may well reach the landmark before the summer arrives. But perhaps there is a good chance that he may not be at El Madrigal much longer.
Reports from Sport earlier this month noted that Barcelona are interested in Foyth. And the same outlet has now provided a further update, claiming that Real Madrid also have the Argentinian on their radar.
Sport claims that Foyth’s contract includes a £47.5 million release clause. Barcelona meanwhile, are not prepared to meet that price and could look to offer a player in a swap deal.
Foyth was one of those players who looked to have real potential when he arrived at Spurs. Unfortunately, he was only ever able to show glimpses of that quality before his departure.
Even so, letting him for £13 million seemed like a gamble. And it does indeed appear to have been a poor spot of business from Tottenham to let him go so cheaply.
Of course, that is with the benefit of hindsight. But plenty of Tottenham fans were excited about Foyth when he was knocking on the first-team door under Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs meanwhile, have real problems in their backline. And they are going to have to spend a lot more than £13 million to address it.
