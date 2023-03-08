Barcelona now want Juan Foyth, he's worth £40m more than when Tottenham sold him











Tottenham Hotspur may be have missed out on a serious cash windfall when it comes to Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

Spanish outlet Sport has now provided an update on the Argentinian player’s future.

The 25-year-old never quite fulfilled his potential during his four seasons at Tottenham.

Signed from his boyhood club Estudiantes in 2017, Juan Foyth went on to make 32 appearances for the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, by 2020, it was clear that Foyth’s long-term future was destined to be away from north London.

Following an injury-hit season, the Argentine international was loaned to Villarreal for a reason.

The Spanish side decided to make the move permanent, bringing him in for £13m, which at least made Spurs a decent profit.

Foyth won the Europa League in his first season at the club, and has established himself in the first-team.

Now, Sport believe that Foyth is on Barcelona’s radar, and the Yellow Submarine could make a big profit.

It may suggest Spurs really missed a trick by letting the World Cup winner go.

Villarreal could be set for big profit on former Tottenham man Foyth

The report from Sport suggests Barcelona are desperate to sign a right-back, and ‘the player that Xavi likes the most is Juan Foyth’.

However, Foyth has a £53.4m release clause which could make the deal ‘very complicated’.

Should Villarreal manage to sell Foyth for more than £50m, it would be a brilliant deal compared to price they bought him for from Tottenham.

Right-back has been a problem position for years at Spurs, although Foyth may not have been answer had he stayed.

Photo by Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 25-year-old is very much a defensive-minded full-back, that tends to play in a back four.

He would be completely unsuitable for Antonio Conte’s current style at Tottenham, even if he’s improved since leaving Spurs.

His asking price has increased even in the past 12 months, when Villarreal demanded £35m for Foyth.

Foyth’s injury record means this may not be the best deal for Barcelona.

However, he’s now fully fit again, and has played every minute of Villarreal’s last five league game.

