Real Betis now dreaming of signing ‘outstanding’ £27m Tottenham player in January

Real Betis are already dreaming of signing Giovani Lo Celso during the January transfer window, having failed with a potential move for the Tottenham Hotspur star in the summer.

That is according to a report from AS, which notes that Spurs were only prepared to let the Argentinian leave for at least £13 million in the previous window.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Giovani Lo Celso has had a frustrating start to the campaign. It will have surprised many that he remains at Tottenham after spending much of the previous 18 months out on loan.

Real Betis dream of signing Giovani Lo Celso

Ange Postecoglou offered a clean slate to many. And it seemed that Lo Celso had started to prove a point after remaining at the club beyond the deadline. Unfortunately, injury has restricted him to just one Premier League appearance so far.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He had been an unused substitute in the first two league games. So that would suggest that he still has some work to do before he forces his way into Postecoglou’s plans.

And that may encourage Real Betis. AS reports that Los Verdiblancos really wanted Lo Celso in the summer. And they are ready to make a fresh move in the January window. In fact, he is their dream signing for the winter.

Lo Celso had the best spell of his career with Betis. So if he is not back in the Tottenham fold by the time the January window opens, you would imagine that he would be open to returning to La Liga.

Of course, January is some way off. And Lo Celso – who cost £27 million – can be an ‘outstanding‘ player. So it may well be that he manages to prove a real point to Postecoglou in the coming weeks and ends up staying put.

But with Tottenham playing so well, it is not going to be easy.