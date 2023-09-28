David Ornstein shares what he knows about Arsenal and Ivan Toney

Arsenal have “some admiration” for Ivan Toney as a transfer target, according to David Ornstein.

The Athletic journalist, writing in his latest Q&A on the website, shared all he knows about the speculation involving the Gunners and the England ace.

Arsenal were reportedly eyeing the Brentford forward in the summer, and that interest seems to be persisting.

“Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal,” Fabrizio Romano recently reported on YouTube.

Meanwhile, The Times reported last month that both Arsenal and Spurs are interested in signing Toney.

The 27-year-old is currently serving a suspension, which left him unable to secure a move away in the summer.

This will be up in January and, according to Romano, Toney is looking to up sticks and move elsewhere in 2024.

On Thursday, Ornstein answered fan questions in his latest Ask Ornstein Q&A on The Athletic.

One came from a fan who asked whether there is any legitimacy on the speculation linking Toney to the Gunners.

“Naturally there is some admiration for Toney at Arsenal,” replied Ornstein. “Like there is at other clubs.

“Arsenal decided against recruiting a striker in the summer and focused on other positions.

“That obviously makes everyone wonder if a striker is next on the agenda.

“As things stand, I’m not aware of them actively being in the market for one.

“And even if that changes – which is obviously possible, depending on how results and team/individual performances go in the weeks ahead – there’s no guarantee it will be Toney.

“His contract expires in the summer of 2025 and while Brentford would love him to extend, there is no sign of it at the moment.

“Unless that changes, they’ll need to at least consider a sale. And his changes of agents to CAA Stellar suggests he may be keen to move in January or the summer.

“But his price will be very high and will Arsenal (if they want him) be able to afford that?

“The structure of their deal for David Raya shows FFP is a real concern and although the Kroenkes have shown a willingness to spend heavily, they might not be able to do this easily.”

Toney is an outstanding forward who would suit Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team to a tee.

He can pretty much do it all. He can play as a false nine and as a target man. And obviously he’s prolific.

However, there have been reports that Brentford want £80million for him.

We’ll see whether Arsenal will – or can, even – make a move for him, particularly as a bidding war could well break out.