Sky Sports have just shared new Rangers manager update live on air

Rangers have sacked manager Michael Beale after their miserable start to the season has seen them down in third already.

This weekend’s heavy loss to Aberdeen at home proved to the be the final straw for the Rangers board who have moved to get rid of Beale from his role. As yet, there is no word on who the new manager might be.

However, Sky Sports have just shared an update on the situation live on air this morning.

Speaking live on Sky this morning, the reporter at the Rangers training ground shared the following.

“As long as it takes. I think the club do need to take a little bit of time here. And it’s our understanding at least that we shouldn’t expect a new manager in place – at the moment – for this weekend’s game with St Mirren,” the Sky reporter said.

A big decision looming

A club the size of Rangers cannot be drifting along as they were under Michael Beale and it’s no wonder he has been given his marching orders.

Rangers will need to make sure they now get the right man for the job in the door. Since Steven Gerrard left, it’s just not worked out either for Gio van Bronckhorst or now Beale.

The Glasgow giants are lagging well behind Celtic and have done for some time now. It will be killing the Gers fans to see them so far off it and now the board must get the right man into the club.

Quite who that will be, remains to be seen. But Rangers know this will be a big decision and if they do get it right, then the glory days might not be too far away.