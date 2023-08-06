Ramon Vega tells Tottenham to sign £68m striker if Harry Kane leaves this summer

Ramon Vega has told Tottenham Hotspur to go and sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer if Harry Kane leaves.

Vega took to Twitter with the Harry Kane saga continuing to bubble away in the background at Spurs.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be focusing purely on their friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk today.

One player almost guaranteed to start and wear the captain’s armband is Harry Kane.

Despite the self-imposed deadline from Bayern Munich regarding his future, discussions appear to still be ongoing.

With less than a year left on Kane’s contract, his future is going to be a huge talking point throughout the season even if he doesn’t leave this summer.

Ramon Vega has said that if Kane leaves Tottenham then they should go and sign Dusan Vlahovic.

The £68m forward was incredible for Fiorentina but hasn’t hit the same heights at Juventus.

The 23-year-old is reluctant to leave Turin this summer, but if Spurs are armed with the cash from selling Kane, then Juventus could be tempted to sell.

Vega urges Tottenham to sign Vlahovic

Posting on Twitter, Vega said: “If and only If Harry Kane leaves @SpursOfficial just go for Dusan Vlahovic would be a Great replacement.”

The best-case scenario for Tottenham this summer is Kane deciding to sign a new contract at the club.

It appears to be unlikely that he discusses a new deal while the transfer window is open.

However, Kane wants his future decided before the Premier League season begins next weekend.

If that’s the case, then Daniel Levy only has to resist Bayern Munich’s advances for a few more days.

Dusan Vlahovic would be an astute replacement if Ange Postecoglou can help him rediscover his best form.

The Serbian international doesn’t have the same skillset as Kane, but then virtually no forward in world football can claim to be able to do what the 30-year-old can.

Postecoglou is likely to ask Kane to do less in Tottenham’s build-up play than he has under previous managers.

That might make it easier for Vlahovic to come in for Kane at Tottenham, although Vega and virtually every other Spurs fan will hope it’s a move the club doesn’t have to make.

It will be interesting to see what reception Kane receives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later today.