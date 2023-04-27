Ralf Ragnick urges title-winning manager to take the Tottenham Hotspur job











Former Manchester United boss Ralf Ragnick has urged Julian Nagelsmann to take the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Tottenham are searching for a new permanent manager ahead of next season after Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Conte’s right-hand man, Cristian Stellini, replaced him initially but he was given his marching orders following the 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Ryan Mason will now take charge until the end of the campaign, but Spurs are seemingly pressing ahead with their plans for next season.

Indeed, Julian Nagelsmann appears to be Tottenham’s preferred choice for the role at this moment in time.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nagelsmann is reportedly tempted by the prospect of joining Spurs, but the north Londoners will need to give him assurances over their transfer policy.

Now, Ralf Ragnick has suggested that Tottenham could be a ‘very exciting’ opportunity for Nagelsmann.

Ragnick urges Nagelsmann to join Tottenham

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Ragnick suggested that Spurs will need to appoint a sporting director in order to land Nagelsmann following Fabio Paratici’s departure.

“I think Tottenham are an exciting club in more ways than one,” he said. “They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world at the moment.

“They have one of the best training centres there is at the moment and Daniel Levy, who has been running the club for many, many years.

“Although he is not a big spender, he knows the football business and would not put himself in the centre of the cameras.”

“If Tottenham really want him {Nagelsmann], then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to stand by him,” he added.

“This can be a very, very exciting story. There’s room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement, and yet it’s not a club where you expect to finish in the top one, two or three right away.”

Photo by Julius Frick/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, Ragnick took over at Manchester United for a short spell last season and while his time at Old Trafford wasn’t a success, he’s proven to be an exceptional sporting director.

The 64-year-old worked with Nagelsmann during their time at RB Leipzig together and his comments on the Tottenham job are interesting to say the least.

Many Tottenham fans would probably be delighted if Ragnick linked up with Nagelsmann once again in north London.

Nagelsmann will surely be Tottenham’s number one priority heading into the summer and his appointment would go a long way to relieving the pressure on Daniel Levy.

The 35-year-old was surprisingly relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich last month after delivering a Bundesliga title last time out.

He would be the dream appointment from Tottenham’s point of view as manager who will be willing to head up a long-term project, while playing an exciting brand of football.

