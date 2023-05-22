Rafael van der Vaart claims Tottenham really want 44-year-old manager











Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur do want to hire Feyenoord boss Arne Slot this summer.

The former Spurs midfielder has been speaking about his old club’s search for a new manager on NOS Voetbal.

Arne Slot has emerged as the favourite for the Tottenham job over the weekend after the club distanced themselves from links with Julian Nagelsmann.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has named Slot as the current front-runner to replace Antonio Conte ahead of next season.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a brilliant season with Feyenoord as he’s guided them to the Eredivisie title. And it seems that Van der Vaart is backing him to land the Tottenham job.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Van der Vaart claims Tottenham want Slot

Van der Vaart claims that Tottenham have already asked his opinion on the possibility of them hiring Slot this summer.

“I know Tottenham really want him,” he said. “They asked what I thought of him.”

“Well, you know what I think of him. He squeezed out the maximum. Feyenoord is so stable. Even today [against FC Emmen], after they fell behind and had been partying all week.”

Van der Vaart added: “It’s a club I’ve been at for two years and I have a good relationship with it.

“They just lack a good coach and a coach who plays the fun football that Tottenham always stood for.” as quoted by Voetbal Primeur.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Slot certainly seems to be the favoured candidate at this moment in time and he’s a good fit for Tottenham.

The 44-year-old has proven he can walk into difficult situations and transform a club’s fortunes. He had AZ Alkmaar fighting for a league title before joining Feyenoord and he finally got his hands on the Eredivisie this season.

Spurs will be hoping to conclude their manager search as soon as possible as they face a crucial few months ahead.

