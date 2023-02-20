Report claims Rafa Benitez is the second name Leeds are considering after Javi Gracia











Leeds United are considering two Spanish coaches as their next manager, with reports this evening naming an experienced duo.

Earlier in the evening, Fabrizio Romano had confirmed that former Watford boss Javi Gracia was in talks with Leeds over the replacing Jesse Marsch. The 52-year-old is out of work after a spell in Qatar and is said to be open to a short-term deal in Leeds.

However, Romano suggested a two-man shortlist had been finalised. And according to 90Min, the second name on that shortlist is none other than former Liverpool boss, Rafa Benitez.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

90Min reports how Benitez is more than open to returning to work in England. It comes after he admitted as much this weekend while working for Sky.

“You need a project. I was lucky enough to manage a lot of teams and because I did that and won some trophies, I can say now ‘I don’t like this project, but I like this one,’” he said.

“I am fine and happy in England, in terms of the Premier League my family and everything. Sometimes you make decisions that are a risk but the reality is the Premier League is the best league in the world and I want to be around.”

Leeds are expected to make a decision quickly, with the hope a new man is in place for Southampton this weekend.

TBR’s View: Benitez is a safe pair of hands

For all the criticism he’s had at times in this country, there is no doubt Rafa Benitez is a good manager.

He’s won titles in Spain and England with Valencia and Newcastle. He’s won the Champions League, and has bags of experience at some huge clubs. Benitez also guided Chelsea to the Europa League title.

Benitez might not be the spectacular appointment Leeds might have hoped for. But in terms of organisation and getting the team sorted, he’d be ideal.