‘Quite unbelievable’: Sky reporter shares what someone has now told him about Spurs target Luka Vuskovic

Sky reporter Michael Bridge has suggested that he has been told by someone who closely follows youth football that Luka Vuskovic may be ready for the first-team at Tottenham Hotspur by the time he potentially arrives at the age of 18.

Bridge was speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast amid reports that Spurs are about to sign the 16-year-old.

The transfer window has recently closed, but Tottenham appear to be closing in on a really exciting bit of business. Fabrizio Romano reported on X that Spurs have beaten several sides in the race to sign Vuskovic.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

He gave the news the Here We Go treatment with personal terms agreed.

It is a real statement for Tottenham to be on the verge of winning the race. The Hajduk Split defender looks to be an amazing prospect. But he will remain in Croatia until 2025 when he turns 18.

Tottenham potentially landing a gem in Vuskovic

Spurs fans are already excited about the prospect of Vuskovic coming in. And Bridge suggested that they have real reason to be optimistic about this deal.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“Now I don’t think Spurs will see him until 2025. But the fact that Spurs are actually thinking that far ahead is very, very positive,” he told Last Word On Spurs.

“One person who knows the youth level has said to me that this kid could be ready at 18, which is quite unbelievable. But I suppose that’s backed up by the level he’s playing.”

It is remarkable how quickly Tottenham have changed course. Had supporters been told at the start of the year that Antonio Conte would leave and ultimately be replaced by the Celtic boss, who would then lose Harry Kane in his first summer in charge, they would have feared the worst.

But Spurs appear to be in an amazing place under Ange Postecoglou. And they are building for the future.

It is too soon to say where Tottenham will be by the time Vuskovic arrives in 2025 – should the move get across the line – but they are definitely moving in the right direction right now.