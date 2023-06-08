‘Quite adamant’: Journalist keeps being told ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player won’t be sold now

There has been quite a lot of speculation about Fabio Carvalho’s future at Liverpool recently.

The young midfielder is apparently a transfer target for RB Leipzig, and according to some reports, he’s angling for a permanent exit from Anfield.

The ‘unbelievable’ young player only arrived at Anfield last summer, but after a lack of minutes during his first season, he seemingly wants to move on and develop elsewhere.

However, according to Neil Jones, speaking on The Redmen TV, Liverpool sources have been adamant that Carvalho will not be sold this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carvalho won’t be sold

Jones shared what he’s been hearing about this young player.

“Liverpool sources, and I have spoken to more than one about this, are quite adamant that he won’t be sold. If that’s a negotiating tactic or just logic is up to you, but I agree with that stance. I wouldn’t be selling him, I would see if I can get him a loan move to Europe and say go and smash it and come back next year,” Jones said.

Too soon

Liverpool have the right stance on Carvalho here.

It’s way too soon for the Reds to give up on a player this young and this talented.

Yes, we haven’t seen too much of Carvalho this season, but he’s shown glimpses of quality, while he was absolutely brilliant at Fulham in the Championship.

This is a young man with bags of potential, and if he continues to grow and improve, he will be a potential star for the Reds in years to come.

A loan move could be just what the doctor ordered for Carvalho, but a permanent sale should certainly be out of the question.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images