Questions being asked over whether 44-year-old is actually ready for job at Tottenham











There are reportedly question marks over whether Tim Steidten is ready to become Tottenham Hotspur’s sporting director.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that ‘well-placed’ sources at Tottenham have denied their interest in the 44-year-old.

Tottenham are searching for a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure, but they are also on the lookout for a sporting director.

Fabio Paratici resigned from his role as managing director of football last month following his worldwide ban from football activity.

Spurs have moved to bring in Scott Munn in a new role as chief football officer. But they are widely expected to replace Paratici over the coming months.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Evening Standard reported yesterday that Tim Steidten has emerged as a candidate to take over from the Italian ahead of next season.

Steidten is currently out of work after leaving Bayer Leverkusen back in March, where he played a key role in bringing in the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie.

But it seems that there are doubts over his readiness to take on the role of sporting director at Tottenham.

Question marks over Steidten

The Athletic reports that some have questioned whether Steidten would be ready for the job at Tottenham.

It’s noted that the German performed more of a technical director role at Leverkusen and didn’t lead their transfer business.

Instead, he reported to Simon Rolfes, who was named as the club’s managing director of sport last summer.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Steidten clearly has an eye for talent given his track record at Leverkusen. But it remains to be seen whether or not Spurs are willing to take a gamble on him.

The Telegraph have already claimed that the links between Steidten and Spurs have shocked people in Germany. This is because there is a belief he is more suited to the role of technical director.

Spurs may be willing to take a gamble on Steidten given his success at Leverkusen. The north Londoners have already been down the route of hiring an experienced sporting director and it hasn’t paid off for them as of yet.

While Steidten may lack experience in the role, he has to start somewhere and Tottenham may think he’s worth the risk.

Show all