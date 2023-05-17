Report: Some people in Germany simply can't believe what Daniel Levy is trying to do at Spurs











Tim Steidten looks to be in the running to become Tottenham’s new Sporting Director, and some in Germany can not believe that he could be getting this job.

According to The Telegraph, the links between Steidten and Tottenham have been greeted with shock in Steidten’s home country, with many German sources stating that they can not believe he could get this job.

Indeed, it’s stated that the feeling around the German footballing community is that Steidten is much more suited to a Technical Director role rather than a Sporting Director role, working on administration rather than on-the-pitch issues.

As we know, Tottenham have just hired Scott Munn to take on a lot of the responsibilities you would usually associate with a Technical Director, and Steidten would be coming in as a like-for-like replacement for Fabio Paratici.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

These noises from Germany seem to suggest that Steidten is not well-suited to this role, but when has that ever stopped Daniel Levy from making a decision at Tottenham before?

Of course, every great Sporting Director has to start somewhere, Ralf Rangnick was, for a long time, seen as the best around in that role, but he started as a manager, so perhaps there is room for Steidten to grow and become more comfortable in this role.

Hiring Steidten to take on a role that he has never done before would be a big gamble from Tottenham, but after such a poor period under Paratici that was meant to be a sure-fire success, perhaps Spurs are best off rolling the dice and doing something slightly different here.

Tottenham’s search for a new manager is grabbing all of the headlines at the moment, but their search for a new Sporting Director mustn’t be forgotten about either.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

