Marco Silva singles out Tosin Adarabioyo for praise after West Ham defeat











Fulham manager Marco Silva has singled out defender Tosin Adarabioyo for praise after their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Silva was speaking at a press conference at full-time, via the club’s official site, having served the latest match of his touchline ban.

It was a fourth league defeat on the bounce for Fulham, who couldn’t defeat a struggling West Ham side.

The game was eventually decided by a Harrison Reed own goal, and although Fulham had plenty of the ball, they struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

The absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic was once again felt, with Carlos Vinicius failing to fill his albeit massive presence.

Fulham stuck with their tactic of firing crosses into the box, and West Ham dealt with this relatively easily.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, it was Mitrovic’s presence in the middle of the pitch that was most sorely missed, with Vinicius simply not capable of linking play like the Serbian.

Marco Silva decided to go with Tosin in the centre of Fulham’s defence alongside Tim Ream.

He has been rotating with West Ham old Issa Diop all season, although the Frenchman has moved above him in the pecking order recently.

Tosin did himself plenty of favours yesterday though, being one of the few players to come away from the game with any credit.

Silva credits Tosin after Fulham defeat

Asked about the 25-year-old defender, Silva said: “And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him.

“Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected.”

The defender had a brilliant campaign in the Championship last season, and was even linked with a move to Newcastle.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Centre-back is one of the few positions where Fulham have sufficient Premier League quality depth.

Silva will have a decision to make ahead of their trip to Everton as to whether he starts Tosin again.

He was once angry with the officiating after Vladimir Coufal handled the ball in the build-up to West Ham’s only goal.

It’s the third time the Hammers have been accused of handball against Fulham this season, with all three goals given.

Although Fulham are all-but-safe, they’ll be hoping their luck with referees changes soon.

