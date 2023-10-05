QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth shares what Patrick Bamford said to him after last night’s game

Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has been in the headlines since the game against Queens Park Rangers last night and QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has now had his say.

The Whites picked up a 1-0 win over QPR at Elland Road last night. Crysencio Summerville’s goal went in after just nine minutes, but the big controversy involving Bamford occurred very late in the game.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United were definitely the more dominant side last night.

The Whites had over 65 per cent of the ball and had 16 shots at goal compared to QPR’s three. They deserved to win, but there’s just no defending Patrick Bamford, is there?

In stoppage time last night, Bamford found himself in a one-on-one situation with QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. The Bosnian tried to get the ball off the striker’s feet, but he failed and Bamford went down.

The referee immediately showed Begovic a red card, but replays revealed that he made absolutely no contact with Bamford. It was a dive by the Englishman.

Speaking after the game, QPR boss Ainsworth suggested that both players confirmed to him that there was no contact with each other.

He said, as quoted by LeedsLive’s Beren Cross: “Bamford does not touch him. Had verification from both players there was no contact.

“Patrick has just jumped out of the way and the ref has seen it as catching him. May be able to get it overturned. Gutted for Asmir.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Back to winning ways

The controversy around the game last night will be the talking point for a while, but Leeds fans will not care about that now, will they?

The most important thing for the Whites is that they are back to winning ways after a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton last weekend.

Leeds are now up to sixth in the table, nine points behind second-place Ipswich and 11 behind Championship leaders Leicester City.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, and Daniel Farke will be hoping his side can go on a run now to close the gap to the top of the table.