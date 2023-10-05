Mateusz Klich reacts with six words after controversial Patrick Bamford incident in Leeds vs QPR

Leeds United picked up a 1-0 win over QPR last night, and an incident involving Patrick Bamford has become the biggest talking point.

The 30-year-old came off the bench for the second consecutive game after his spell out with an injury. He showed a couple of moments of quality, but what he did in stoppage time has really angered QPR fans.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Mateusz Klich reacts to controversial Patrick Bamford incident in Leeds vs QPR

Leeds United bounced back with a win over QPR yesterday after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Southampton last weekend.

Daniel Farke‘s side are still not showing the kind of form that you’d expect from a team that wants to achieve automatic promotion, but three points last night is a huge positive.

Crysencio Summerville’s ninth-minute strike proved to be the winner in the end, but the biggest talking point from the game was Asmir Begovic’s red card.

The goalkeeper was given the marching orders after the referee believed he took Patrick Bamford down when he was through on goal.

Replays showed that the Leeds United striker had actually dived, and plenty of QPR fans are having a real go at Bamford after the incident.

Reacting to what happened, Mateusz Klich decided to anger QPR supporters more than they already were.

After a fan said Bamford learnt how to dive from Klich, the Pole replied: “Terrible tackle, hopefully Pat is ok!”

The red card should be overturned

There was zero contact between Asmir Begovic and Patrick Bamford in the incident in the game between Leeds United and QPR last night.

The striker went down all on his own, and he should’ve actually received a yellow card for his actions.

Instead, the referee showed a red card to Begovic, and as things stand, the Bosnian is banned for the next three fixtures.

However, we expect QPR to appeal the decision this week and the suspension will most likely be overturned. Begovic should be available when QPR take on Blackburn this weekend.