‘Push the boat out’: Pundit says ‘amazing’ 28-year-old could be an outstanding signing for West Ham

Danny Murphy has urged West Ham to just pay the money that will seal a deal for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT as the Hammers still somehow await their first first-team signing of the summer transfer window.

It appears that James Ward-Prowse is a top target for West Ham. Reports from the Daily Record suggested that David Moyes wants Ward-Prowse at West Ham by the end of the week.

However, Sky Sports has claimed that the Hammers have now walked away from their pursuit of the 28-year-old after previously making a £20 million offer.

West Ham told to up Ward-Prowse bid

Southampton want £40 million for the midfielder. And Murphy believes that West Ham simply have to get a deal done given the impact the England international could have if he ends up at the London Stadium.

“Ward-Prowse, for me, is someone who I would push the boat out for if I was West Ham and pay a little more – even if you get up to £35 million, maybe £5 million away from what Southampton are claiming they want,” he told talkSPORT.

“Because what you’re getting with him, he knows the Premier League. His discipline and work ethic is exactly what Moyes loves. Very, very good at that job in the middle of the park in terms of his defensive work. He’s been a captain for a couple of years, got good leadership qualities.

“And probably the most important thing with him, when you look at the percentage of goals that West Ham score from set-plays, you have to think that that’s going to go up if Ward-Prowse is taking them.”

It is imperative that West Ham get some new signings in in the near future. Most of the optimism which came from their Europa Conference League win has evaporated.

Obviously, losing Declan Rice was a blow. But the money which they received for the midfielder left West Ham with an opportunity to actually move forward and elevate themselves in the Premier League.

There is still time in the window. However, West Ham cannot argue that this window has gone to plan for them – whatever happens from here.

They need to pull something special out of the bag to alleviate supporters’ concerns. And signing Ward-Prowse would arguably be a decent start.

He has an outstanding record. And he was ‘amazing‘ in a pretty dreadful Southampton team last year.

Certainly, if it is not going to be Ward-Prowse, West Ham desperately need to get a move on with pursuing their other targets before things get really desperate.