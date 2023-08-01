Moyes is now pushing the West Ham hierarchy to sign ‘amazing’ £25m player this week

David Moyes wants West Ham United to sign James Ward-Prowse by the end of the week as the club’s frustrating summer transfer window continues.

That is according to a report from the Daily Record, which notes that Moyes is pushing the Hammers hierarchy to get a deal for the Southampton captain finalised.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

With the new Championship season just a few days away, it is a surprise that James Ward-Prowse remains a Southampton player.

Moyes pushing West Ham to seal Ward-Prowse deal

And it is just as surprising that West Ham are still awaiting their first first-team signing of the window. The sale of Declan Rice had the potential to allow the Irons to actually move forward and reach another level.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, fans are understandably starting to grow concerned that they may have missed the boat on that front. Certainly, it appears to be absolutely imperative that West Ham end their wait for a new signing as soon as possible.

And perhaps that player will be Ward-Prowse – if Moyes gets his way. The Daily Record reports that the West Ham boss is pushing for the club to sign the 28-year-old by the end of the week.

It comes after reports from the Daily Mail this week suggested that West Ham were going to leave their rejected £25 million bid for Ward-Prowse on the table.

It is staggering that West Ham have let themselves get into this position. Their first game of the new season is less than two weeks away. They have sold their best player. And they have brought no-one in.

Ward-Prowse was ‘amazing‘ for Southampton. So he would be a very good signing. But if he does join, he needs to be the first of quite a few new additions for the Hammers.

Otherwise, another long domestic campaign is on the cards.